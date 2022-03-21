EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local state trooper is being reassigned to a new role for the Indiana State Police (ISP). ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter has reassigned Trooper Nick Hatfield from Field Enforcement to Field Investigations to serve as a Detective.

Hatfield graduated from North Knox High School in 2001. He joined the U.S. Army in 2003 and was stationed at Fort Carson, Colo. for five years.

Hatfield was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom until 2004 while serving in the U.S. Army. He was deployed a second time in 2005 to Baghdad and Mosul, Iraq.

Sullivan City Police Department hired Hatfield in 2008 and he served for approximately six years. ISP was Hatfield’s next step in 2013 as he graduated from the recruit academy in May 2014.

ISP assigned Hatfield to the Evansville District where he primarily patrolled Knox County until his recent reassignment to detective. Hatfield and his wife Hannah reside in Knox County with their 11-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son.