Local student athletes will host virtual story time with children in community

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) ̶ Local student athletes in Owensboro will be featured in a new virtual story time through Independence Bank and Owensboro Parent Magazine.

Indy’s Book Club series kicks off on Wednesday, August 5th with a reading by Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and will continue throughout the month. The partnership between the two companies was formed to give young students a virtual, educational outlet as the 2020-2021 school year ramps up. The stories will be read every Wednesday and Friday at 3:30 CT.

“The idea behind asking our local high school athletes to get involved stemmed from our belief that elementary aged kids would be inspired and super responsive to these well-known area athletes,” said Kyle Aud, Independence Bank Senior Vice President.

The 8-part series will feature student readers throughout Daviess County beginning with Wimsatt, a nationally ranked football player at Owensboro High School.

“Anytime there is something that I can do to help kids I am all for it,” said Gavin. “Kids are the future so we have to help them grow to be the best they can be. I haven’t accomplished my goals yet, but I am inspired by these kids because I know they look up to me.”

Each book was hand-picked by Independence Bank and Owensboro Parent to convey messages of self-love, confidence and bravery for young readers as they navigate the 2020-2021 school year.

Full story time list:

“The Magic in Me – My Magical Dreams” read by Gavin Wimsatt, OHS Junior | 8.5

“The Magic in Me – My Magical Words” read by Abby Warren, OHS Junior | 8.7

“The Magic in Me – My Magical Choices” read by Owen Hayden, OCHS Senior | 8.12

“The Magic in Me- My Magical Gifts” read by Hannah McKay (OCHS), Murray State University | 8.14

“I Like Myself” read by John Nalley, DCHS Senior | 8.19

“Remarkably You” read by Kyra Rowan, DCHS Senior | 8.21

“Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind” read by Zoe Floyd, Apollo Senior | 8.26

“Tomorrow I’ll Be Brave” read by Parker Bates, Apollo Senior | 8.28

Both Independence Bank and Owensboro Parent Magazine hope to extend the book club well beyond its initial 8 readings. Indy, Independence Bank’s official Little Patriots Savings Club mascot, will be helping to host the book club by housing each reading when it goes live.

Follow along Indy’s Book Club launching Wednesday, August 5th on both Owensboro Parent Magazine’s and Independence Bank’s Facebook pages.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)

