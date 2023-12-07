HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced that 12 students representing 11 Kentucky counties were top finishers in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s 2023 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest, and some of those winners are local Kentucky students.

Officials say this year’s theme “Can it, Kentucky” drew in nearly 900 entries statewide from students ages 5-18. The winning art came from students representing 12 schools.

The students won in these categories:

5-8 age category 2nd place – Cruz Melton – Greenville Elementary School, Muhlenberg County

12-14 age category 3rd place – Brynlee Smith – McLean County Middle School



(Courtesy: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) (Courtesy: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

A news release says the top finishers in each of the four age divisions will receive a $100 gift card, while second- and third-place finishers will each receive a $50 gift card. First- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their pieces displayed at the Transportation Cabinet Office Building in Frankfort.

“Litter-free roadsides do more than protect our scenic byways; they also keep harmful materials from washing off roads and sidewalks and into our drinking water,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “We’re grateful to have students be part of the solution of maintaining a clean and safe environment.”