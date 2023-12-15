HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A media release from Senator Tim O’Brien’s office says Hoosier students between the ages of 13 and 18 who are interested in learning more about Indiana’s legislative process and state government are invited to sign up to page at the Statehouse during the 2024 legislative session.

Officials say student pages assist state lawmakers and Statehouse staff with daily duties while having the opportunity to tour the governor’s office, the Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers.

Sen. O’Brien says pages will receive an excused absence from school and groups may participate together. Students will be responsible for their own lunch along with transportation to and from the Statehouse located in downtown Indianapolis.

The press release says interested Hoosier students or parents can click here to fill out an application and select a day to participate during the 2024 legislative session, which begins on January 8 and must conclude by March 14. Individual page opportunities will be on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. To schedule a large group, please reach out to the page program by calling 317-232-9410 or emailing pageprogram@iga.in.gov. Large groups will only be scheduled on Wednesdays.