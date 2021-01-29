Local teen singer, Annabel Whitledge wins big at Hollywood Music in Media Awards

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)-The Hollywood Music in Media Awards held their 11th annual award show Wednesday evening, and one Tri-State teen was one of the winners. Due to COVID, the show was streamed online.

This year, Henderson’s own 13-year-old, rising recording artist, Annabel Whitledge, took home the Rising Star Award (Female), with her new original song, “No Strings”.

Annabel started her singing career doing solos in church programs, local talent shows and National Anthems at ball games. Her voice was heard by a family friend (Chris Caton) that had a love for country music and guitars. Together they quickly formed the group “Annabel Whitledge Music.”

Last February, Annabel performed on Local Lifestyles on ABC 25. Watch her performance below.

