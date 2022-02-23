EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) has made a new group directed towards teenagers.

“This is an exciting opportunity for teens to have a direct impact on the future of EVPL’s programs and services, while gaining volunteer experiences and building new skills,” said EVPL Central’s Adult & Teen Librarian and Teen Advisory Group mentor Kelli McDaniel. “Our team is ready to collaborate with our teen volunteers to enhance our library’s offerings for our community.”

The group will give EVPL a better understanding of teen interests and the group will share ideas for growth of EVPL’s teen-centric resources and services. Members of the Teen Advisory Group may do volunteer work, assist with programming, and promote library services throughout the community.

The Teen Advisory Group is open to any teen in grades 7 through 12, ages 12 to 17. Members must complete an application with a parent or guardian signature.

