MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The curtain will go down on a local director’s career for the last time. Director Sue Schriber will be directing All Kinds of People at Wabash Valley College.

Schriber has been directing for the Wabash Valley Arts Council for more than 20 years and has worked with many different theater groups around the Tri-State over the last 50 years. She is retiring.

All Kinds of People is the spring theatre production for Wabash Valley College. The production will be performed on March 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 at 1:30 p.m. at the Brubeck Arts Center Theatre on the college’s campus.

All Kinds of People explores the danger of prejudice, the importance of tolerance and the empowerment of self-esteem. The production’s music is based on Oklahoma! and Sound of Music composer Oscar Hammerstein.

The production will showcase local performers from age three to eighty and will also feature Evansville native Gina Moore of The Browne Sisters.

Tickets are available by calling (618) 263-5124.