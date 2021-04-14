Local therapy center hosts first responder day for children with Autism

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) It’s Autism awareness month, and an Evansville therapy center celebrated by partnering with local first responders. The Evansville Hopebridge Center hosted first responder day.

The Evansville Police Department and Ohio Township Fire Department were on hand to interact with children with Autism and let them tour police and fire vehicles. Hopebridge officials say it’s critical for children with Autism to develop relationships with local first responders.

“A lot of them are scared. A couple of them came out and get a little scared,” says Camarine Gilman, “So, we just wanted to teach them they’re friendly faces. They can trust them. So if there is an emergency situation, that these are people you can trust.”

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center is one of the largest Autism therapy providers in the nation.

(This story was originally published on April 14, 2021)