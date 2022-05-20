NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh, Inc. announced on May 20 that the annual fireworks show on the Newburgh riverfront has been canceled.

The small non-profit organization cited many reasons for the cancellation. These reasons included lack of volunteers and funding, river levels and not having a safe backup location within town limits.

The organization encourages the public to participate in other Newburgh events during the year. Any questions can be directed to Troy Wells at (812) 853-2815 or by email at director@historicnewburgh.org.