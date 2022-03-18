JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A local town is in the semi-finals of a contest showcasing towns! Jasper, Ind. is advancing to the Final Four of the Strongest Town Contest.

Jasper defeated Champaign, Ill. by a narrow margin of 51% of votes to 49%. The next step for Jasper is a podcast interview.

Strong Towns will be interviewing Jasper’s Director of Community Development and Planning Darla Blazey on March 21st for a recorded podcast. A follow-up story will be written once the podcasts for the Final Four are available for broadcast and voting begins.

Strong Towns is an organization that advocates bold and different thinking toward building better cities and towns. The organization focuses on taking small incremental steps, embracing a process of continuous adaptation and to stop valuing efficiency and start valuing resilience.

New approaches are recognized to be sure that cities and towns are making smart moves toward supporting their growth without adding significant financial burdens. More can be learned about Strong Towns at www.strongtowns.org.

