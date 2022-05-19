MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Madisonville has planned a new summer event. The First United Bank Plaza will host the Summer Concert Series.

The Summer Concert Series will be the first and third Friday of every month from June until September. The 2022 dates will be June 3 and 17, July 1 and 15, August 5 and 19 and September 2.

“We have received so many comments from residents in Madisonville to have more downtown events and to focus on promoting our local and regional artists,” says Mayor Kevin Cotton. “The Summer Concert Series will be free to attend and feature those local and regional talents all while providing families with an intimate concert setting at the First United Bank Plaza. While families are waiting for the concert to start, they can dine and shop at a variety of our downtown businesses.”

Attendees interested in learning more about the Summer Concert Series and artist lineups as they are released may go to MadisonvilleLiving.com to learn more.