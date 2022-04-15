HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents are trying to save what they believe is an historic home in downtown Huntingburg.

The city has plans to expand parking near the Fourth Street shopping district by removing the house in the 400 block of Main Street. Supporters say it could be one of the earliest homes built in the city. The house has been vacant for months.

Business owners have mixed reactions. One business owner told Eyewitness News that parking is a big problem and he’s ok with having the removal of the house.

Another business owner said she agrees more parking is needed but not at the expense of removing the house.

City officials were not available to comment.