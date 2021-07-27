Local Tri-State residents react to new CDC guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– The CDC broke the news Tuesday that they now recommend Americans living in areas with COVID surges mask up indoors, even if they’re fully vaccinated. With the delta surge on the rise, some residents in the Evansville area say they’re okay with masking up.

“I’m fully with science. I’m fully vaccinated, but I’ve heard that this delta variant is pretty scary- pretty rough if you get it,” Cambria Tobin, an Evansville resident, said.

Local restaurants even weigh in on the topic. General Manager David Tang of Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket said they don’t currently require masks, but, they will do so if guidelines revert back to the mask mandate.

“Whatever it takes not to shut the restaurants down. So if it takes just requiring mask wearing we’ll follow that,” Tang said.

Tang said he’s noticed people reverting back to the trend already.

“Just in the last couple of days there’s more people coming in with masks on,” Tang said.

With people saying they hope the current surge in case numbers is short-lived.

“I just hope it blows over quickly and people stay happy and healthy,” Tobin said.