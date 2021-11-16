Local trucking company receives national award

HENERSON, Ky – Silver Creek Transportation, based in Henderson, is Overdrive’s 2021 Small Fleet Champ.

Silver Creek was one of three finalists for the award, which was presented Thursday evening in Nashville at the National Association of Small Trucking Companies’ annual conference. Rob Hallahan with Hallahan Transport and Nick Hewitt with Professional Transportation Services, Inc. were the other two finalists.

“We just want to say thank you to everybody in here,” said Silver Creek President Jason Cowan, speaking from the stage of a 600-people-strong packed house at the Omni Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville. “Nobody does anything by themselves. One of the core principles we have and we believe is that we’re all in this together. This team behind me, they have worked hard. All you guys and ladies out here have, too, and that makes us proud to be out on the road with you every day.

Cowan and his team, including two sons now closely involved in the business, set growth goals with a clear plan in recent years that allowed them to expand to 24 trucks.

After having its origins hauling aggregates after the purchase of another small trucking company in the 1990s, Silver Creek determined that no one customer would make up a majority of its freight as its recipe for stability and long-term growth. With its current 24 trucks, the fleet now moves food grade plastics, alloys and specialty machines and equipment with a trailer fleet of both pneumatic and liquid tankers, but also dry vans, flatbeds and low boy trailers.

The Small Fleet Champ award is meant to recognize the owner-operator who moves beyond a single-truck operation and “really commits to the business, grows the fleet and sticks around,” said Overdrive Editor Todd Dills. “It’s not just based on growth and income, and solid financials, but the sense that the owner is here to stay.”