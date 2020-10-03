Local Trump Train more than 50 cars long

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) More than 50 cars full of families and supporters turned out today at Atkinson Park in Henderson to show their support for President Trump.

This was a local leg of the nationwide Trump Train.

Many people had decorated their vehicles for the trip from Henderson to the Tennessee border and back.

Organizers tell Eyewitness News they are excited to support the president.

“We love him. We want to wish him and Melania good health. And we stand for his policies. Pro-life, pro-God, pro-gun, pro-freedom,” said Rachel Back.

The group hasn’t said if more events like these are planned.

