Local turkey plant to receive $12M expansion

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Stellar says they have begun work on a $12.8 million expansion for Farbest Foods, Inc., a global supplier of raw, fresh and frozen turkey products.

Officials say this project will expand the deboning room at the company’s Huntingburg plant, enabling the company to streamline its deboning process and improve output.

“It’s important for us to keep evolving and improving our practices at Farbest so we can maintain

our mission of providing customers with top-grade turkey products,” said Ted Seger, President of Farbest Foods. “We knew Stellar’s expertise and experience would make them a great partner as we work to improve our already world-class facility.”

Stellar officials say they are providing planning, design, pre-construction and construction services for the more than 22,000-square-foot expansion.

The project began in September 2021 and is on track to be completed in July 2022, they add.