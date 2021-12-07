Local university hosts Christmas concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) Music Conservatory will host the Holiday Pops concert on December 7. The event will be held at Old National Events Plaza beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is invited to enjoy the sounds of the season.

Holiday Pops will feature music from the UE Symphony Orchestra, University Choir and Choral Society, and Wind Ensemble. Musical selections will include “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Christmas at the Movies,” “Christmas and Sousa Forever,” and more.

Holiday Pops is made possible by the George L. Mesker Music Trust, Anna Bosse Trust, and Raymond B. Preston Family Foundation.