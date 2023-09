HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A local World War II veteran has passed away.

Leroy Haug was well known in the community after writing a letter to Eyewitness News detailing his life, including his deployment and his loneliness after the passing of his wife.

In the letter, he asked for Christmas cards, as they would cheer him up and help him pass the time. The community responded by sending thousands of cards.

Haug was 101 years old and will be missed by many.