EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A veteran who served our country nearly 80 years ago has recently turned 99.

Allen Sanderson was a pilot for a locally built P-47 Thunderbolt during World War 2, and he flew 118 missions, including Normandy and D-Day. At the time, he was only 20 years old.

Sanderson took part in the Fifth Honor Flight of Southern Indiana in 2016.