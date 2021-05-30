Local veterans groups hold memorial services

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Many are honoring those in the community who have served and sacrificed for this country.

The Retired Veterans Memorial Club held a service Sunday afternoon at Old Salem Cemetery in Evansville, complete with a 21 gun salute, a rendition of Taps, and a reading of the Gettysburg Address.

Jim Hitch, a local World War II veteran, says attending services helps him honor those he knew who never made it home.

Fellow veteran Dr. Mark Browning spoke at the event. He says he wants more families to remember what Memorial Day is all about and attend services on the holiday.