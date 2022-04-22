EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Downtown Evansville is inviting guests to the Spring Wine Walk on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m..

This year, downtown Evansville is increasing the size of wine pours from 2 ounces to 4, fewer tickets due to more wine pours, a commemorative tumbler, and one tent for two separate wine pour lines. Downtown Evansville says that this event includes wine, shopping, dining, live music by DJ Beamz, Soul N The Pocket, a 360 Photo Booth, and more.

Downtown Evansville says registration will be in front of the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana at 212 Main Street. People who wish to attend must be 21 or older, and a valid ID will be required. All wine samples will be poured in a tent on the 300 Block of Main Street.

Tickets can be bought online for either $15 or $20, or they can be bought at the event for either $25 or $30. Proceeds will be used to help beautify Downtown Evansville.