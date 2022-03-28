EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s annual Spring Yard Waste Service will start soon.

According to a press release from The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the event will start April 4 and continue through April 29. Unlimited bags, containers, or bundles of yard waste will be accepted from customers eligible for the service, says the press release. The service is provided to assist City residents with extra yard waste generated while cleaning their yards in the spring. There is no extra charge for the service.

This is how this event will go:

Republic Services, the contractor for the City’s trash and recycling services, will pick up unlimited bags, containers, or bundles of yard waste on the day of a resident’s regular trash collection.

Yard waste must be placed next to a resident’s City trash cart.

Yard waste must be properly contained in plastic bags or tied in bundles no more than 4 feet long and 2 feet in diameter weighing less than 50 pounds, or loose in containers weighing less than 50 pounds.

No special bags are required because the waste will be taken to the landfill.

This is what’s allowed:

Organic yard waste like grass clippings, hedge and tree trimmings, garden plants and garden trimmings.

People who are eligible for this include:

City residents who pay for trash service with their EWSU water and sewer bill. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, businesses, commercial customers and County residents are not eligible.



More information on the Spring Yard Waste Service can be found at this website.