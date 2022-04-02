PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A local YMCA held an event that was the first of its kind in Indiana. Over 500 archers from across the state came to the regional National Archery in the Schools Programs (NASP) certified shoot on April 2.

YMCA Camp Carson hosted the archery shoot and it was sponsored with a partnership between the Toyota Indiana YMCA and North Gibson School Corporation.

Event coordinators hoped to create awareness of YMCA Camp Carson as well as raise funds to provide camp scholarships for children who otherwise could not afford it.

“Archery has become very popular. We wanted to find a way to engage more kids at Camp Carson and feature all the activities available at camp like archery,” said YMCA Camp Carson Executive Director Jim Sexstone.

NASP is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades fourth through twelfth. Students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.

YMCA Camp Carson was founded in 1940 and provides a one-of-a-kind resident camp experience for youth ages 7-16. Camp ensures that all youth are accepted, challenged and empowered through camp.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is celebrating 165 years of service to its Southwestern Indiana communities with its five branches offering mission-driven programs and services to children and families in the Tri-State. Its doors opened in 1857.

Families are invited to learn more about the YMCA and their community outreach by visiting www.ymcaswin.org.