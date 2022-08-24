EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For some, student loans represent the hard work they endured to reach a goal. For others, it signifies a significant financial burden they cannot overcome. With loan forgiveness appearing to be reality, the future of financial aid may be different.

“I personally didn’t go to college because I was afraid of student loans, you know, and paying those back for years,” explains Henderson, Kentucky resident Larry Taylor. Taylor may not currently have student loans, but by working directly with loan customers for his day job, he understands the strain student debt can create.

“I see people that are 60 years old and have student loans from when they were in their 20s,” says Taylor.

Loan forgiveness is, according to Taylor, a great start. However, he says student loan finance companies should be held accountable.

“They’re taking advantage of those younger kids, because back when I was in school, they didn’t get taught the financial “how-to” budget your money, to plan for the future,” explains Taylor.

The decision from President Joe Biden has proven to be divisive, with some like Taylor supporting the idea, but others, including our Eyewitness News Facebook question, against. One comment simply stated, “You took the loan, you pay it back.”

Caleb Fendrich, Assistant Director of Financial Aid at the University of Southern Indiana, says no matter what proposal is put forth, there will always be opposition.

“When you pick a dollar amount, I think it’s funny the response is always, ‘well I think loans should be forgiven in the exact amount that I owe,'” says Fendrich. “So any time you come down on a dollar amount, there’s going to be, on both sides of that number, going to be some pushback.”

While the specifics are still unknown, Fendrich says any decision on offering forgiveness of student loan debt will likely impact USI’s financial aid office. Fendrich says currently, his office focuses on educating students on what they are borrowing and how much, but in the future, the focus may be geared more towards repayment options.

“In the long term, probably the most useful tools for borrowers, beyond just the immediate cancellation of debt, is going to be the expansion of different types of loan repayment programs,” says Fendrich.

Any updates to financial assistance at USI, according to Fendrich, would be provided by the US Department of Education. Officials expect those changes could come in the following weeks or months.