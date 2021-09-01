Location changed for Newburgh Fireworks and Evening in the Park

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)– The new spectator location for the German American Bank Newburgh Fireworks and Evening in the Park has changed to the Newburgh Junior Baseball League Mulzer Fields located at 9511 W. IN 662, Newburgh, IN 47630. The change of plans is due to the unexpected rise in the water in the Ohio River.

No public parking will be allowed at the baseball fields. Parking will be available walking distance from the fields at the Newburgh Trailhead, St John’s Church, Mother Theresa’s Treasures, Titzer Family Funeral Home, downtown Newburgh public parking lots, and any legal street parking in the area. No shuttle service will be provided.

Food trucks will be in the gravel parking lot at the baseball fields.

4:00 PM – Evening in the Park Begins, Food Trucks Begin Serving

7:30 PM – Proclamation, Flag Raising & National Anthem

8:00 PM – Fireworks

Event organizers credit the Town of Newburgh, Newburgh Police Department, Newburgh Fire Department, Ohio Township Fire Department, Newburgh Junior Baseball, Mulzer Crushed Stone, and Jagoe Homes for working with Historic Newburgh to make this location change possible.