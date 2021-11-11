Locust Hill Cemetery hosts Veterans Day ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Locust Hill Cemetery in Evansville held their Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony is typically performed at the Gresham Memorial Flag Pole, but this year it was held inside the Chapel of Eternal Peace due to rainy weather. The ceremony included the laying of the wreath, 21-gun salute to the fallen and benediction for our veterans.

State Senator Jim Tomes highlighted our brave service men and women and stressed the significance of expressing gratitude for those who have sacrificed so much.