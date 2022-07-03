EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Local non-profit Logan’s Promise is trying to keep you safe during the Tri-State’s Fourth of July celebrations. The organization says you can use Lyft code SAFE4TH2022 to receive up to $25 off your ride home.

“As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, we want to remind everyone to stay safe. While it’s exciting to be able to gather with friends and family this year, please celebrate safely,” Logan’s Promise said on Facebook. “If you’re going to drink alcohol, do it responsibly! Don’t drink and drive!”

Their Safe Ride Program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. The code is valid July 1st through the 4th from 8:00 p.m. to 3 a.m. Logan’s Promise says this is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey and Gibson counties.

According to Logan’s Promise’s website, their mission is to prevent drinking and driving, to assist the community of such accidents, and to encourage the development of technologies to prevent drinking and driving.