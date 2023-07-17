HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The star of the television show Long Island Medium will appear live at the Victory Theatre in Evansville later this year.

According to a press release, Theresa Caputo will share personal stories about her life on stage and provide comfort to audience members. Caputo says the show isn’t about believing in mediums, but about seeing something life-changing.

“It’s like Long Island Medium live,” said Caputo, “witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Ticket prices start at $39.75 and are subject to change, a press release notes that purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading. Tickets go on sale July 21.