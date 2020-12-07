Long-running annual service in Henderson continues online

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The pandemic’s led to the cancellations of some long running events. But organizers of a Henderson ceremony that’s gone on for nearly 90 years are finding a way now to keep going online.

In the past, the Alice P. Taylor candlelight service was held at churches across Henderson.

“It’s calm and peaceful. It’s kind of a meditative service,” said Heather Eaves, who performed, and directed the Henderson Co. High School choir.

But the pandemic led to the present year’s edition to move online as people sat in their virtual pews to watch.

“The thing that I liked the most about it was that we could all talk to each other while it was happening. Normally that doesn’t happen, especially classical music performances like this,” Eaves said.

This year’s service, which was supposed to be held at First Christian Church in Henderson, moved online, with pre-recorded performances from local singers, and others with local ties who currently live in New York, Florida and Utah. It’s named after Taylor, an early 20th century musician in Henderson, who started music clubs and organized recitals and concerts.

“I wish, more than anything, that you were shoulder to shoulder, packed in one of the sanctuaries in Henderson. Selfishly, I’ll admit, I’m kind of happy with this format,” said Matthew Vanover, one of this year’s performers.

Eaves says while she looks forward to the return of singing in-person again in the future, this year’s edition was still special.

“I think it meant more this year than any other time that I’ve been because we’ve all felt so separate from one another and it’s nice to watch something at the same time while it was happening. It was beautiful,” she said.

(This story was originally published on December 6, 2020)