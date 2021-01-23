Long-term care facility employees decorate building windows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Staff at one Evansville long-term care facility didn’t just want Saturday’s sunshine to brighten the days of their residents.

Parkview Care Center’s blinds were closed as staff and kids colored flowers and wrote words on the windows.











When the blinds were opened, staff say the residents smiled and waved at everyone standing outside.

One woman told us the experience was also amazing for the staff and helped them recharge.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)