Long-term care facility looking for pen pals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As COVID-19 cases rise across the Tri-State, one long-term care facility has defied the odds, still reporting zero cases. Now, residents there are looking for a new, safe way to connect with people outside.

Due to visitation restrictions at the Wyndmoor of Evansville, staff have now started a pen pal program to connect their residents and the community. Activities Director Tiffani Weatherford says many of the residents grew up writing letters and getting letters in the mail and are excited about this opportunity to meet new people.



“This Pen Pal program is a way not only to engage our community but the community outside of us and really give our residents an opportunity to talk about themselves and learn about other people,” said Weatherford.



Pictures of all 44 residents are being posted to the facilities Facebook page along with examples of things their pen pales can write to them about.

Lei wants to talk to her pen pal about coloring, hanging out with friends, walking and movies.

“I like to share the good lord Jesus with people and I don’t want to be obnoxious about it you know like some people are, but I like to share his love to me and what all he’s done for me,” said 91-year-old resident June Wedeking.



Weatherford says their page has garnered a ton of engagement since her original post on Friday, June 10. Weatherford says in addition to letters, pen pals are also encouraged to send pictures of themselves and their animals and drawings or paintings.

Virginia wants to talk to her pen pal about the outdoors, television and food.

“This is just one step or one way we can kind of bridge the gap that’s been inflicted on us with coronavirus,” said Weatherford.

If you’d like to be involved in the pen pal program, contact Tiffani Weatherford at tiffani.weatherford@wyndmooralf.com or call (812) 867-7900. Letters can also be addressed directly to the facility at:

The Wyndmoor of Evansville

(Pen Pals name)

6521 Greendale Dr.

Evansville, IN 47711

Betty wants to talk to her pen pal about kittens, movies, food and cleaning.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)