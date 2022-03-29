OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Organizations in counties hit by the December 10th tornado are still helping families and communities recover.

Among those is Ohio County, where one group says the needs of tornado survivors is changing.

Volunteers from Pennsylvania are building a new home for a family who lost theirs east of Hartford.

“It’s going great, real great,” said Walter Hipps, whose daughter lived there with her family when the tornado hit. He’s thankful for the help they’re getting for their rebuilding.

“It’s pretty rough for the, but the community has helped so much with new clothing and shelter,” Hipps said.

“We didn’t get hit like how other counties were hit, but it’s still going to be a long term recovery for us,” said Charlie Shields of Ohio Co. EMA.

Matthew Sickling of the Ohio County Disaster Long Term Recovery Team says his group’s helping up to 15 families rebuild or repair homes. He says the biggest need is financial help because some building materials are increasingly more expensive and it’s hard for some survivors to find builders.

“It’s hurting because they’re coming up short. A lot of them can’t hire a contractor, and if they could, the contractors are full. They’re so busy, they’re backed up,” said Sickling.

County officials say a lot of groups have stepped up to help, but Sickling says he’d like to see more people get involved in helping survivors since more of them have requested help in recent weeks.

“We learned about another young lady at last night’s meeting that needs help. So, it seems like every week, we’re meeting someone else who is reaching out, and saying, ‘Can you help us?'” he said.

Sickling adds the recovery in Ohio County is expected to take 12 to 18 months.

If you want to donate to the recovery team, you can mail donations to P.O. Box 812, Hartford, Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2022)