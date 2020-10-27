Long time Henderson buffet closing temporarily

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The pandemic has really changed the way everyone eats out, especially when it comes to buffets. Before the pandemic Henderson’s Golden Corral was always packed, and now business has dwindled significantly.

Angela Sutherland tells Eyewitness News, it’s because of low numbers that this restaurant will be closing for at least a few months. She says Golden Corral has policies in place to operate a buffet safely, but because of the restrictions in Kentucky, the buffet can’t operate as normal and that has turned many people away.

The owner says she’s in talks with the county judge executive in hopes of getting some financial help from the state in the future. Until then, the decision was made to close the doors.

In 90 days they will reevaluate if they will be able to reopen. The doors will close Saturday at 3 p.m.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

