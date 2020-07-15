Long time local financial advisor earn higher designations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Bryan Ruder, Associate Vice President/Investments at Stifel in Evansville, Indiana, Private Client Group office, has earned the Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM (AWMA®), Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM (CRPC®), and Master Planner Advanced StudiesSM (MPAS®) designations.

Ruder began his investment industry career in 2013 and joined Stifel in 2015. In addition to his three new designations, he holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification, as well as the Accredited Asset Management SpecialistSM (AAMS®) and Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designations. He holds Series 7, 9 & 10, and 66 securities licenses, as well as life, health, and variable insurance licenses (including annuities). He earned a Master of Science in the Personal Financial Planning program from the College for Financial Planning and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish with an Economics Minor from Hanover College.

Active in the community, Mr. Ruder is a past president of the Green River Kiwanis and serves on the board of directors of the Ark Crisis Child Care Center and the Student Financial Aid Association. A former collegiate assistant soccer coach, he volunteers with the Bosse High School soccer program.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)