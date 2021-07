HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A longtime employee at Ellis Park passed away after an accident on Friday.

Ellis Park announced that Dorris “Heavy” Watson died after crashing a tractor into a rail last Friday. Officials say he experienced a medical emergency. A cause of death has not been released.

According to a Facebook post, Watson worked at Ellis Park since 1997 and he was considered a beloved presence by those on the backside track area. Funeral arrangements are still pending.