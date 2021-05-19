Loogootee man wins big in Hoosier Lottery

Ind. (WEHT) — A postman from Loogootee is one of the Hoosier Lottery’s latest winners, walking away with a $788,500 CA$H 5 jackpot.

The Hoosier Lottery says Dwight Crane, 61, had a long day on his 84-mile postal route, but saw how high the jackpot was and bought a ticket.

He saw the winning the numbers the next day.

“My mind must be playing tricks on me,” Dwight said. “I probably refreshed the screen and checked my numbers 10 times.”

Dwight decided to claim his jackpot prize soon after he learned of his win.

He plans to use the winnings to fix up his 125-year-old farmhouse.