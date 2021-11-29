Looking for a real Christmas tree this Holiday Season?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)–For many people observing Christmas, having a Christmas tree is a must. Likewise, many prefer real trees to artificial ones and despite concerns of a tree shortage this year due to drought, lots are open for the season.

Here is a list of the local tree lots:

  • Scout Troop 383 at Vann Avenue near Lloyd Expressway. Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday
  • Scout Troop 399 at Sacred Heart Church on Franklin Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Sycamore Valley Tree Farm on New Harmony Road in Evansville. Hours are 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday
  • Goebel Family Farms on Boonville-New Harmony Road in Evansville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Trees n Trends on US 41 in Henderson. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

