Local couple sentenced for violent entry during Jan. 6 Capitol protests

(KENTUCKY) – Lori and Thomas Vinson were sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Each was sentenced to five years of probation, with a possibility of reduction in that amount of time at a later date.

They also were fined $5,000 each, and ordered to each pay $500 restitution. As a condition of release, they each must perform 120 hours of community service.

Back in January, Lori Vinson was let go from Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville and her and paperwork lists that her actions on Jan. 6 were found to be criminal.