EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two years of waiting and two years of wondering. Since coming down on that rainy November morning, there has been no movement at the former site of the 420 Main building in downtown Evansville.

“Here we are two years later,” says Evansville City Councilman At-Large Jonathan Weaver, “My 17 year old yesterday whenever I picked him up, or was taking him to school, said, ‘what’s happening there?’.”

That has become a frequent question for Weaver. Over the Summer of 2023, council approved funding for a parking garage for the proposed 4 story housing and retail facility, downsized from plans for a 6 story multi-use facility. But as time moves on, it also stands still.

“As far as I know, everything’s progressing there,” explains Weaver. “It’s a snail’s pace, inflation’s killing everybody, we know that. And we hope that eyesore will be taken care of soon.”

But how soon is still a mystery. In November of 2022 on the one year anniversary of the implosion, Eyewitness News spoke to Kelley Coures, Executive Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development, who gave his vision for November of 2023.

“You know, a year from now I would love to see at least the framework,” said Coures in that 2022 interview, “I would hope to see at least a 30% completed building here.”

One day after being elected mayor of Evansville, Stephanie Terry gave her outlook on the 420 Main project during an interview on Eyewitness News Daybreak.

“I’m very hopeful that even before this year ends, there’s gonna be some groundbreaking celebration there under Lloyd Winnecke’s administration,” said Terry on November 8, 2023.

Though his time on City Council is coming to an end, Weaver remains optimistic.

“I would think Spring always brings excitement, so hopefully something will start real soon and we’ll see some changes downtown,” says Weaver.