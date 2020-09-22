Lou Dennis Community Park closes for the season

NEWBURGH, Inc. (WEHT) — Newburgh officials say Lou Dennis Community Park closed on Monday.

The closure is for the safety of park users while renovations continue.

The old pool has already been demolished and filled in.

There are plans for a new splash pad and playground area, as well as the construction of a new basketball court.

The park is expected to be finished this spring.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)