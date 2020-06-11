Lou Dennis Community Park to undergo renovations

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Newburgh Town Council approved funding to begin renovations to Lou Dennis Community Park Wednesday night.

Phase 1 renovations will include demolition of the concrete pool shell and basketball courts, renovation of the pool house into a rentable event space and public restrooms, the building of a new splash pad and playground area, as well as increased parking and construction of a new basketball court near the tennis courts.

The splash pad area will include several different spray features, and benches, shade structures, playground equipment, wheelchair accessible play modules and sensory panels will be incorporated into the outer ring of the dry zone.

The town says this is the largest renovation for the park since the land was acquired in 1971.

The Council approved a bid of more than $1.6 million from Danco Construction, Inc, for the work.

A groundbreaking is anticipated, but a date has not been announced.

The town says Phase 2 will address the Fortress of Fun. It will continue to be operational through Phase I, but fundraising will start to replace the structure. It will remain in its current location for the time being but eventually need to be replaced.

Another $55,000 has been raised for the Allen Family Amphitheater Project. The money will be used to renovate the Little Red Brick House restrooms to provide an ADA restroom and a finished concession stand and ticket booth.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)