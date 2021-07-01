Lou Dennis Park splash pad to reopen Friday

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) The splash pad at Lou Dennis Park is set to reopen Friday, one week after it closed. The park said that one of the three components of the splash pad was malfunctioning and that’s why they had to close it.

While the splash pad was closed, the blue section of concrete was also sealed with a grit sealant to make it less slippery. Officials warn walking on bare foot will now feel like rough sand, so some little ones might want to wear water shoes.

There will also be a Splash Bash at the park on July 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, games, activities and music.