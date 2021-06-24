Lou Dennis splash pad closed until further notice

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Lou Dennis Community Park announced on Facebook that the splash pad will be closed until further notice.

The park said that one of the three components of the splash pad was malfunctioning. The post from the park says if the feature can’t run at 100 percent to ensure safety then it will not operate at all.

According to Newburgh Town Council Member Allyson Shelby, they are working to get a technician to service it as soon as possible.

The park opened the splash pad just a few weeks ago.