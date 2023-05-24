HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 21-year-old Louisiana man was arrested hundreds of miles away from home after being pulled over in the Tri-State.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2023 Kia K5 for speeding on I-69 near the 32.5 mile marker.

Deputies identified the driver as Wyatt Stephens of Prairieville, Louisiana, and noted that he smelled like alcohol. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was run through the National Crime Information Center and came back that the vehicle had reportedly been stolen out of Louisiana.

We’re told at that point, an Oakland City police officer arrived on scene and questioned Stephens about the stolen vehicle.

At the end of their roadside investigation, officers arrested Stephens and took him to the Gibson County Jail. Deputies say the state of Louisiana is in the process of submitting an arrest warrant for Stephens.