HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A Louisiana woman is seeking a venue change as she faces charges in the death of a boy whose body was found last year inside a suitcase in Southern Indiana.

Dawn Coleman’s attorney filed the request, arguing that public outrage over the child’s death would prevent her from getting a fair trial in Indiana’s Washington County.

She faces charges that include aiding, inducing, or causing murder in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan.

Cairo’s mother, Dejuane Anderson, is wanted on a felony murder arrest warrant.