“Loving couple” murdered in Mount Vernon to be laid to rest

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — John Stephen Hall and Elizabeth Ann (Blakley) Hall, both 74, were discovered dead in their homes earlier this month. After investigating the case as a double homicide, police arrested Austin Kusturin, 28, of Mount Vernon, in connection to their deaths.

John and Elizabeth’s deaths sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving many residents troubled and heavy-hearted.

While still coping with the shock, the community can now celebrate the couple’s love through their memorial service.

“John and Elizabeth’s love for each other was second only to their love for and devotion to God. They were kind, giving, and thoughtful. Their affection for one another grew deeper and brighter through their 51 years of marriage,” it states in the couple’s obituary. “To everyone who knew them, they were the sweetest couple and set a wonderful example of life and love.”

Their visitation is scheduled for Nov. 20, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. A memorial service is being held at the same date and location, 504 North Street in New Harmony, Indiana, at 3:00 p.m.

If you would like to share your remembrances and condolences for John and Elizabeth Hall, you can do so on their online obituary.