EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A low-cost spay and neuter clinic for cats is coming to Evansville.

Local non-profit Feline Fix says feral cats will be free.

The clinic will be February 20th and 21st.

Financial assistance is available.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)