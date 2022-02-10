NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick Humane Society (WHS) is hosting a Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic on Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is made possible by WHS receiving a grant from Walmart Giving.
The clinic is first come, first serve. Vaccines are only eligible for domesticated cats and dogs only. The following prices for vaccines and services are:
- Rabies – $15
- DA2PP – $15
- Bordetella – $15
- Heartworm Test – $20
- FVRCP – $15
- FeLV/FIV test – $25
- Microchip – $20
- Flea Treatment – $10-$20
- De-wormer – $5-$15
WHS Assistant Director Kim Henning can be contacted for more information at (812) 858-1132 and WHSassistantdirector@gmail.com.