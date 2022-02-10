NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick Humane Society (WHS) is hosting a Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic on Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is made possible by WHS receiving a grant from Walmart Giving.

The clinic is first come, first serve. Vaccines are only eligible for domesticated cats and dogs only. The following prices for vaccines and services are:

  • Rabies – $15
  • DA2PP – $15
  • Bordetella – $15
  • Heartworm Test – $20
  • FVRCP – $15
  • FeLV/FIV test – $25
  • Microchip – $20
  • Flea Treatment – $10-$20
  • De-wormer – $5-$15

WHS Assistant Director Kim Henning can be contacted for more information at (812) 858-1132 and WHSassistantdirector@gmail.com.