Low-cost vaccines for your furry friends are now available at Warrick County

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – According to the Warrick County Humane Society’s Facebook page, the no-kill shelter is hosting a low-cost vaccination clinic.

The shelter received another grant from Walmart Giving to host such an event, and it is open to the public. Bennett Veterinary Services will be on-site January 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide clinic services. This clinic is first come, first serve. Pricing will be as follows:

  • Rabies – $15
  • DA2PP – $15
  • Bordetella – $15
  • Heartworm Test – $20
  • FVRCP – $15
  • FeLV/FIV test – $25
  • Microchip – $20
  • Flea Treatment – $10-$20
  • De-wormer – $5-$15

