Low-cost vaccines for your furry friends are now available at Warrick County

INDIANA (WEHT) - Two officials within Indiana's state government, within the same party, are at odds.

Governor Eric Holcomb is condemning Attorney General Todd Rokita over his comments about the state's COVID numbers. In an interview with a South Bend CBS station this month, Republican Todd Rokita said he no longer believes any COVID numbers coming out of the state health department. "I don't believe any numbers anymore. And I'm sorry about that. But they're political here….This has been politicized since day one. I think we have to focus on whether or not people are dying anymore."