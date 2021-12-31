Low-cost vaccines for your furry friends are now available at Warrick County

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – According to the Warrick County Humane Society’s Facebook page, the no-kill shelter is hosting a low-cost vaccination clinic.
The shelter received another grant from Walmart Giving to host such an event, and it is open to the public. Bennett Veterinary Services will be on-site January 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide clinic services. This clinic is first come, first serve. Pricing will be as follows:
- Rabies – $15
- DA2PP – $15
- Bordetella – $15
- Heartworm Test – $20
- FVRCP – $15
- FeLV/FIV test – $25
- Microchip – $20
- Flea Treatment – $10-$20
- De-wormer – $5-$15