EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Veterans were honored on the deck of the LST 325 for Veterans Day.

Evansville produced hundreds of LSTs during World War 2. The 325 was built in Philadelphia and served many missions, including the D-Day invasion at the beaches of Normandy.

LST 325 board member Chris Donahue said we as Americans would be nowhere without the men and women in the military and their sacrifice is well worth our time today.